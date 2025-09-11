Sajid Nadiadwala’s production Baaghi 4 has crossed the 50 crore mark at the Indian box office. Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt starrer has a long way to go with no big release this Friday. It is now less than five crores away from becoming Tiger Shroff’s 7th highest-grossing film. Scroll below for the day 6 updates!

Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 6

According to the official figures, Baaghi 4 added 3.50 crores to the kitty on day 6. The makers have made tickets available at 50% off, which is helping it perform better than the rivals Param Sundari, The Bengal Files, and others. Compared to Tuesday, A Harsha’s directorial has seen a 25% drop in earnings.

The net box office collection in India reaches 50.74 crores. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 59.87 crores. Today, Baaghi 4 will surpass the earnings of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari, which has 51.09 crores so far.

Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Day 1 – 13.2 crores

Day 2 – 11.34 crores

Day 3 – 12.6 crores

Day 4 – 5.40 crores

Day 5 – 4.70 crores

Day 6 – 3.50 crores

Total- 50.74 crores

Where does Baaghi 4 stand among Tiger Shroff’s highest-grossers?

Baagh 4i is still far from all three of its predecessors. In the list of Tiger Shroff’s highest-grossing films in India, the action thriller currently stands at the 8th spot. It is only 4.26 crores away from surpassing Heropanti and stealing the #5 spot.

Check out Tiger Shroff’s highest-grossing films in India:

War: 319 crores Baaghi 2: 165 crores Baaghi 3: 97.32 crores Baaghi: 76 crores Student Of The Year 2: 70.66 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crores Heropanti: 55 crores Baaghi 4: 50.74 crores A Flying Jatt: 38.61 crores Munna Michael: 33.12 crores

Baaghi 4 Box Office Summary Day 4

Budget: 80 crores

India net: 50.74 crores

India gross: 59.87 crores

Budget recovery: 63.4%

