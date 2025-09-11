Sajid Nadiadwala’s production Baaghi 4 has crossed the 50 crore mark at the Indian box office. Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt starrer has a long way to go with no big release this Friday. It is now less than five crores away from becoming Tiger Shroff’s 7th highest-grossing film. Scroll below for the day 6 updates!
Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection Day 6
According to the official figures, Baaghi 4 added 3.50 crores to the kitty on day 6. The makers have made tickets available at 50% off, which is helping it perform better than the rivals Param Sundari, The Bengal Files, and others. Compared to Tuesday, A Harsha’s directorial has seen a 25% drop in earnings.
The net box office collection in India reaches 50.74 crores. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 59.87 crores. Today, Baaghi 4 will surpass the earnings of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari, which has 51.09 crores so far.
Here’s the day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:
- Day 1 – 13.2 crores
- Day 2 – 11.34 crores
- Day 3 – 12.6 crores
- Day 4 – 5.40 crores
- Day 5 – 4.70 crores
- Day 6 – 3.50 crores
Total- 50.74 crores
Where does Baaghi 4 stand among Tiger Shroff’s highest-grossers?
Baagh 4i is still far from all three of its predecessors. In the list of Tiger Shroff’s highest-grossing films in India, the action thriller currently stands at the 8th spot. It is only 4.26 crores away from surpassing Heropanti and stealing the #5 spot.
Check out Tiger Shroff’s highest-grossing films in India:
- War: 319 crores
- Baaghi 2: 165 crores
- Baaghi 3: 97.32 crores
- Baaghi: 76 crores
- Student Of The Year 2: 70.66 crores
- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 66 crores
- Heropanti: 55 crores
- Baaghi 4: 50.74 crores
- A Flying Jatt: 38.61 crores
- Munna Michael: 33.12 crores
Baaghi 4 Box Office Summary Day 4
- Budget: 80 crores
- India net: 50.74 crores
- India gross: 59.87 crores
- Budget recovery: 63.4%
