Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, and Sangita Madhavan Nair in key roles, faced the heat from the blockbuster run of Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra. Still, it somehow managed to become a safe affair at the Indian box office by fully recovering its budget and making some returns. In the recent development, it also emerged as the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

The Mollywood comedy drama received mostly positive responses from critics and audiences, but it couldn’t reach its full potential at the ticket windows due to Lokah’s massive success. The Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer clearly impacted the footfall of this Mohanlal starrer. But it did enough to keep the superstar’s winning momentum intact after Thudarum.

How much did Hridayapoorvam earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

On the second Wednesday, day 14, Hridayapoorvam fell below the 1 crore mark for the first time, earning just 74 lakh, as per Sacnilk. Overall, the film has earned 32.48 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 38.32 crores.

Becomes the 5th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025!

With 32.48 crores in the kitty, Hridayapoorvam has comfortably crossed Kunchacko Boban’s Officer On Duty (31.6 crore net). By beating it, the Mohanlal starrer has become Mollywood’s 5th highest-grossing film of 2025 at the Indian box office. It is expected to conclude its run in the same position as the next target of Alappuzha Gymkhana (44.27 crore net) looks out of reach.

Take a look at the top 5 Mollywood grossers of 2025 (net collection):

Thudarum – 122 crores L2: Empuraan – 106.64 crores Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra – 97.01 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana – 44.27 crores Hridayapoorvam – 32.48 crores

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, the Mollywood comedy drama was made on a budget of 30 crores. Against this cost, it has earned 32.48 crores so far, thus enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 2.48 crores. Calculated further, it equals 8.26% returns at the Indian box office.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jolly LLB 3 Trailer Impact At Box Office Day 1: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi & Saurabh Shukla Likely To Pull Off No.1 Opening Of The Franchise!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News