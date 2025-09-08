Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam has managed to maintain its pace over the second weekend. While it lost the battle to Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, as both the films arrived at the box office on the same day, it has still reached to the finish line of its budget!

Mohanlal’s Exceptional Record

Mohanlal‘s film has entered the top 5 Malayalam grossers worldwide. Interestingly, with this the film managed to bring a unique achievement for the superstar since he has three films in the top 5 highest grossers.

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Day 11

On the eleventh day, September 7, Sunday, Hridayapoorvam managed to earn a total of 3 crore at the box office in India. Meanwhile, it hit a total gross collection of 26.5 crore overseas. The worldwide total of the film stands at 60.72 crore in 11 days.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Week 1: 20 crore

Day 9: 2.7 crore

Day 10: 3.3 crore

Day 11: 3 crore

Total: 29 crore

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

L2: Empuraan: 268.05 crore Thudarum: 237.76 crore Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 156.07 crore Alappuzha Gymkhana: 72.23 crore Hridayapoorvam: 60.72 crore

Hridayapoorvam Box Office Summary

Here is the 11-day breakdown of the film at the box office.

India Net Collection: 29 crore

India Gross Collection: 34.22 crore

Budget: 30 crore

Budget Recovery: 96%

Overseas Gross Collection: 26.5 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 60.72 crore

