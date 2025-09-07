Mirai, starring Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, and others, is enjoying decent buzz on the ground, and as we are approaching its release date, the hype is getting better. Since Teja returns after the blockbuster success of HanuMan, expectations for his next are high, and the good thing is that the film has already started showing its momentum at ticket windows. At the USA box office, its pre-sales have begun for premiere shows, and the response is impressive. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Over the years, the Telugu market has increased tremendously in North America (USA and Canada), especially in the USA. Premieres act as a marketing tool for boosting a film’s hype and creating a perception in the domestic market, too. The recent example is Pawan Kalyan’s OG, which has gained momentum all over due to its bumper pre-sales in North America. The same thing will likely happen with Teja’s upcoming biggie.

Mirai opens to an impressive pre-sales response at the USA box office!

Within a few hours, Mirai has displayed its strong potential at the USA box office. As per Venky Box Office, the film sold 2,435 tickets in just a few hours through 282 shows scheduled at 98 locations (as of 10 am IST). In terms of collection, this equals a sale of $43,583 (38.42 lakh in Indian rupees). This is an impressive start, and with more shows added, the film is expected to show a big surge.

The recently released trailer seems to have done its job, creating excitement for the film. Such a response has already started building the hype for Mirai in India.

Will Mirai challenge HanuMan’s North American premieres?

The data of Canada bookings isn’t available yet, but whenever it comes, it is likely to provide a significant boost to the Teja Sajja starrer. However, it is tough to say whether it will match the performance of Sajja’s last release, HanuMan.

For those who don’t know, HanuMan clocked a fantastic $386K from premieres at the North American box office. This resulted from good pre-release buzz and an extraordinary word-of-mouth, which attracted massive footfalls through walk-ins.

In the case of Mirai, the buzz is there, and now everything depends on initial word-of-mouth. Overtaking HanuMan looks tough, but never say never.

