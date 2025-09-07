Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu in key roles, maintained a good hold at the Indian box office after exceeding expectations on the opening day. Coming from the Eid-e-Milad holiday, the film was expected to show a drop on day 2, but the good thing is that the film didn’t witness a considerable drop and made healthy earnings. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Even with Ganpati Visarjan festivities impacting several centers across the country, the Bollywood action thriller registered good occupancy throughout the day. It is clearly being powered by mass belts and single screens, where the action and larger-than-life drama is enjoying favorable word-of-mouth. Urban multiplexes, too, had steady footfalls, ensuring a balanced contribution from across circuits.

How much did Baaghi 4 earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

As per the official update, Baaghi 4 earned 11.34 crores on day 2, showing a drop of just 14.09% from the opening day of 13.2 crores. Overall, it has earned a healthy sum of 24.54 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 28.95 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 13.2 crores

Day 2 – 11.34 crores

Total – 24.54 crores

Ready to be among Bollywood’s top 10 opening weekends of 2025!

Today (September 7), being a Sunday, Baaghi 4 will be targeting the family crowd and youth across the centres. The mass belts are expected to contribute well, thus concluding the 3-day opening weekend on a healthy note. It is aiming for a weekend collection of 36-38 crore net.

With an expected collection of 36-38 crores, the Tiger Shroff starrer is all set to enter the top 10 opening weekends of Bollywood in 2025. It will comfortably overtake Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2, which did a business of 29.62 crores during the opening weekend.

Take a look at the top 10 opening weekends of Bollywood in 2025:

War 2 – 179.25 crores (4 days) Chhaava – 121.43 crores Housefull 5 – 91.83 crores Sikandar – 86.44 crores Saiyaara – 84.5 crores Raid 2 – 73.83 crores (4 days) Sky Force – 73.2 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 57.3 crores Jaat – 40.62 crores (4 days) Kesari Chapter 2 – 29.62 crores

