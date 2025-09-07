War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, is probably in its last week of run, as even during the weekend, it’s crawling at the Indian box office. Released amid extremely high expectations, it has turned out to be a huge flop, and now, during the fourth weekend, it will achieve an undesirable feat by scoring the lowest collection in the Spy Universe. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 24!

After a good 50 crore+ scores on the first two days, the magnum opus started witnessing a downfall. Since reviews and word-of-mouth were mixed, it didn’t really pick up, and eventually, it went to a place from where there was never a comeback. It has already been declared a big flop in India, and during the fourth weekend, it will earn less than 25 lakh.

War 2 to register the lowest 4th weekend among Spy Universe films

War 2 witnessed an unreal downfall. It earned a dismal 7 lakh on the fourth Friday, followed by the same collection on the fourth Saturday. On Sunday, the film is expected to earn 6-7 lakh, thus pushing the expected collection during the fourth weekend to 20-21 lakh.

With an expected 20-21 lakh, War 2 is heading towards the lowest fourth weekend collection of the Spy Universe. It will stand below Tiger 3‘s 1.3 crores. Its predecessor, War, did a business of 1.8 crores during the fourth weekend.

Take a look at the fourth weekend collection of Spy Universe movies (highest to lowest):

Pathaan – 9.82 crores Tiger Zinda Hai – 6.85 crores Ek Tha Tiger – 1.89 crores War – 1.8 crores Tiger 3 – 1.3 crorres War 2 – 20-21 lakh (expected)

How much did War 2 earn at the Indian box office in 24 days?

Overall, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer has earned an underwhelming 243.91 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office in 24 days. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 287.81 crore gross. Out of 243.91 crores, the Hindi version has contributed 184.67 crore net.

