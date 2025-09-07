Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, has emerged as a massive success story in a span of merely 10 days. Released alongside a big Mohanlal film, Hridayapoorvam, the superhero flick has stunned everyone with its momentum. Even in the second week, it is fetching mind-blowing numbers at the worldwide box office, and in the meantime, it has become 2025’s third Malayalam film to earn 150 crore gross. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Lokah opened to highly positive reviews for its novel concept, brilliant performances, and strong writing. The ticket-buying audience is going gaga over the film, resulting in solid buzz on the ground and social media. Due to this, the film got an impressive show/ screen count during the second week, especially in Kerala.

How much did Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra earn at the worldwide box office in 10 days?

After maintaining a solid hold on the second Friday, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra displayed an impressive jump on Saturday, day 10. It jumped from Friday’s 7.95 crores to 9.75 crores on Saturday. Overall, it has earned 72.1 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including GST, it stands at 85.07 crore gross.

In the overseas market, too, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra is enjoying blockbuster run and so far, it has earned 71 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 10-day worldwide box office collection stands at a staggering 156.07 crores.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 72.1 crores

India gross – 85.07 crores

Overseas gross – 71 crores

Worldwide gross – 156.07 crores

Becomes Mollywood’s third 150 crore grosser in 2025!

With such numbers, the Mollywood superhero film has become the third Malayalam film of 2025 to earn 150 crores globally. Before it, L2: Empuraan and Thudarum achieved the feat.

With such an epic pace, the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer has put Thudarum in danger. For those who don’t know, Thudarum earned 237.76 crore gross globally. In the next few days, Kalyani’s film will cross the 200 crore milestone, and it has a strong chance of overtaking Mohanlal’s biggie, thus becoming Mollywood’s second highest-grossing film of 2025 after L2: Empuraan (268.05 crore gross).

