Madharaasi opened with good numbers, registering the second biggest start for Sivakarthikeyan after Amaran. It enjoyed the benefit of the Eid-e-Milad holiday on the opening day, so it was obvious to expect some dip on the following day, and that’s exactly what happened. On day 2, the film faced a drop, but thankfully, it wasn’t big enough to make things worrisome at the Indian box office. In fact, despite a drop, it clocked the second biggest first Saturday for the actor. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

On the opening day, the latest Kollywood action thriller exceeded expectations, all thanks to support from the walk-in audience. It earned 13.65 crores on day 1, as per Sacnilk. Coming from a holiday, the film could have faced a considerable drop, but since word-of-mouth has been decent so far, it maintained a good hold.

How much did Madharaasi earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

With a significant jump in the evening and night shows, Madharaasi managed to score an estimated 11.75 crores on day 2. Compared to day 1’s 13.65 crores, the film dropped by 13.91%, which isn’t a matter of concern. Overall, it has earned 25.4 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 29.97 crore gross.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 13.65 crores

Day 2 – 11.75 crores

Total – 25.4 crores

Registers the second biggest first Saturday for Sivakarthikeyan!

With 11.75 crores, Madharaasi clocked the second biggest first Saturday for Sivakarthikeyan, standing next to Amaran’s 21 crores. It surpassed Don’s 10.7 crores to grab the second spot on the list.

Take a look at the top first Saturdays of Sivakarthikeyan:

Amaran – 21 crores

Madharaasi – 11.75 crores

Don – 10.7 crores

Maaveeran – 9.3 crores

Doctor – 8.81 crores

Expectations are high from Madharaasi

Siva’s last release, Amaran, was a massive success at the Indian box office, earning 220.05 crore net. It clearly showed the actor’s potential at the ticket windows. Since his latest action thriller is reportedly his most expensive film with a budget of 180 crores, expectations are sky high.

No doubt, the start has been good but it isn’t enough and the film has a long way to go. It must earn around 200 crore net in India to emerge as a decent success.

