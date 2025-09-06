Last week, three noteworthy Malayalam films clashed at the Indian box office, but the good news is that two of these films are performing well despite the competition. The remaining film has emerged as a massive disaster, and that unlucky film is Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira. Released amid minimal buzz, it made dismal earnings in the opening week and will soon conclude its theatrical run. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 8!

The Mollywood romantic comedy was theatrically released on August 29. It opened to highly negative reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it received poor word-of-mouth. Apart from this negativity, the film also got completely sidelined by its competitors, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra and Hridayapoorvam, which were released one day prior to this rom-com.

How much did Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira earn at the Indian box office in 8 days?

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira made poor earnings right from day 1, and eventually ended its opening week at just 1.86 crores, as per Sacnilk. On the second Friday, day 8, it earned a dismal 5 lakh, hinting at a premature end to the theatrical run. Overall, the film has earned just 1.91 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 2.25 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 1.86 crores

Day 8 – 5 lakh

Total – 1.91 crores

Mixed feelings for Kalyani Priyadarshan!

With a dismal total of 1.91 crores in the kitty, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira has emerged as a massive disaster at the Indian box office. The outcome of this film would give mixed feelings to Kalyani Priyadarshan, whose Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra recently made a smashing entry into the 100 crore club globally. In India, her Lokah has already emerged as a clean hit and is likely to earn a 100 crore net collection in the long run.

Another setback for Fahadh Faasil

After the grand success of Pushpa 2, Fahadh Faasil has failed to deliver a successful film. His last release, Maareesan, failed despite favorable reviews. Now, even his latest release has tanked at the Indian box office.

