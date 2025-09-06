It’s been a dreamy, glorious run for Hombale Films’ Mahavatar Narsimha at the box office. The highest-grossing Indian animated film in history remained unaffected by the arrival of Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files on its day 43. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

Mahavatar Narsimha Hindi Box Office Collection Day 43

The Hindi belt has gotten congested due to numerous rivals, including Saiyaara, Param Sundari, Baaghi 4, and The Bengal Files. But has that impacted Ashwin Kumar’s directorial? Certainly not. According to estimates, Mahavatar Narsimha earned 34 lakhs on day 43. It has maintained a rock-steady hold and continues to remain in the vicinity of 40 lakhs for the fifth consecutive day.

On September 5, 2025, which marked War 2‘s 23rd day in theatres, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer added only 7 lakh to its kitty in all languages. In comparison, Mahavatar Narsimha has added 386% higher collection in the Hindi belt alone – terrific, isn’t it?

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown of Mahavatar Narsimha in the Hindi language:

Week 1: 32.62 crores

Week 2: 54.86 crores

Week 3: 53.77 crores

Week 4: 23.24 crores

Week 5: 12.75 crores

Week 6: 5.12 crores

Day 43: 34 lakhs

Total: 182.70 crores

How much has the Hombale Films’ creation earned in all languages?

At the Indian box office, the Indian animated epic devotional action film was released in 5 languages. It has made an overall earnings of 244.16 crore net.

Here’s a language-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office:

Hindi: 182.70 crores

Telugu: 48.73 crores

Kannada: 9.39 crores

Tamil: 2.78 crores

Malayalam: 56 lakhs

Total: 244.16 crores

Mahavatar Narsimha was made on a budget of only 15 crores. In 43 days, it has raked in profits of 1528%. It is the most profitable Bollywood film of recent times.

Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office Summary Day 43 (All Languages)

Budget: 15 crores

India net: 244.16 crores

India gross: 288.10 crores

ROI: 1528%

Overseas gross: 26.35 crores

Worldwide gross: 314.45 crores

Verdict: Super-duper hit

