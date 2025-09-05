The much-talked-about The Bengal Files has finally arrived in theatres. Starring Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Anupam Kher, and others, the film was a hot topic of discussion in the last few days, and now the wait is over. Being a content-driven film, it was expected to see minimal movement in the day 1 advance booking, but surprisingly, it has outperformed The Kashmir Files’ pre-sales collection at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Bollywood political drama is reportedly based on the Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots that occurred in 1946. It promises to narrate the dark chapters of Indian history that were deliberately suppressed. Considering its sensitive subject, the film generated genuine curiosity on the ground, which was reflected to some extent in pre-sales.

The Bengal Files registers a decent day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office!

As per Sacnilk, The Bengal Files concluded its day 1 advance booking by selling tickets worth 1.22 crore gross (including blocked seats) at the Indian box office. It’s a decent number and better than The Kashmir Files. For those who aren’t aware, The Kashmir Files had closed its opening day pre-sales at 1.13 crore gross. If a comparison is made, the latest political drama is ahead with 7.96% or 8% higher pre-sales.

Will it overtake The Kashmir Files’ opening day collection?

The Kashmir Files was released in 2022 and opened at 3.55 crore net in India. Since The Bengal Files has surpassed it in the advance booking stage, the film might even topple its day 1 of 3.55 crores. Of course, a lot will depend on the initial word-of-mouth. So far, reactions have been positive, and this might lead to healthy growth during evening and night shows.

Earlier, the film was aiming for a start of 3-3.5 crore net, but now, considering the initial audience feedback, it might easily cross the 4 crore mark.

More about the film

The political drama is directed by Vivek Agnihotri. It is the third and last installment in Agnihotri’s The Files trilogy, after The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). It was produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Agnihotri.

