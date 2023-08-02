‘The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri shared a cryptic post on ‘lonely deaths of Bollywood,’ on Wednesday. However, the filmmaker didn’t mention any names in his post. This comes hours after the death of award-winning art director Nitin Desai.

For the unversed, Nitin Desai, who is known for working on films like ‘Lagaan‘, ‘Jodhaa Akbar’ and ‘Fashion’, was found dead at his studio in Khalapur Raigarh near Karjat. Mahesh Baldi, a local BJP MLA from Karjat, has confirmed that Nitin Desai died by suicide due to the financial crisis.

Vivek Agnihotri, who was ‘heartbroken’ after receiving the shocking news, took to Twitter and wrote, “I am heartbroken and sad beyond control to learn about my dearest friend Nitin Desai’s death. A legendary production designer, a visionary who made ND Studio… Nitin not only loved Pallavi and I, he always guided me even in films we didn’t do together. Why Nitin, why?”

Further sharing a cryptic note on his Twitter handle, Vivek Agnihotri wrote: ‘LONELY DEATHS OF BOLLYWOOD: It’s a world were however successful you become, in the end, you are only a loser. In the end, everything is around you but nothing with you. For you. by you. Everything comes fast… fame, glory, money, fans, sycophants… covers, ribbons, women, affairs… everything you can associate with success, you get here.”

“Also, Bollywood frees you from any kind of moral or ethical pressures. You can get away with murder, terrorism, rape or drunk driving. Once money comes, it pours. You have always been a middle class. You don’t know what to do with this money. You invest big. Because people you trust, advise you to do so. What nobody tells is that in this bad world, never ever trust anyone,” The Kashmir Files director added.

Speaking about relevance, Vivek Agnihotri also wrote about how an actor’s stardom gets affected in Bollywood as soon as the new generation of actors enter the system. “You start becoming irrelevant. But your addiction to fame, money and relevance is so acute that you start demanding it. More you demand, more you become isolated. It’s a dark tunnel in which you just keep falling alone. Only you know what is happening in that tunnel. You want to talk but nobody is free. You talk to yourself. But you don’t even know how to listen to yourself.”

He added, “You have nothing to hold on to. You never invested in family, friends, values, morals, ethics, kindness, gratitude. So you have none. Since you have none, there is no money and fame. You invested in self, so you have only yourself. In its ugliest form. But you don’t like yourself without makeup. Without fans. All you are left with is a fan above you, on the ceiling. Sadly, this fan becomes your only fan which helps you bring an end to your lonely and miserable life. Some hang there, dying every moment. Some just hang themselves. This is the usual end.”

Reacting to this post, one user said, “This fits perfectly with SRK he has aged become irrelevant but can’t escape the system. So what happens is carefully orchestrated PR campaign,” while another commented, “Harsh reality”. A third tweet read, “What a wonderful thoughtful creative reality post by Vivek Agnihotri ji Brilliant.”

On the work front, Vivek Agnihotri is currently busy shooting for his next directorial ‘The Vaccine War’. The film will be released in 11 languages worldwide.

