Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 has opened to a very good start at the box office, bringing one of the best openings for the actor post-COVID. Meanwhile, the film on the opening day, has surpassed many biggies, making an entry to the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025.

Tiger Shroff Pushes Akshay Kumar Out Of Top 10

On the opening day, Tiger Shroff’s action biggie has pushed Akshay Kumar’s Kesari: Chapter 2, out of the list of the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025. Kesari Chapter 2 garnered 7.84 crore at the box office on its opening day!

Baaghi 4 Box Office Day 1 Early Estimates

As per the early estimates, Baaghi 4 has managed to earn in the range of 12 – 14 crore on day 1, September 5, Friday. The film registered an occupancy of 25.35% in the theaters, excluding the night shows, and it has surpassed the opening day collection of Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, and Akshay Kumar’s films.

8th Biggest Opening Of 2025

Tiger Shroff has registered 8th biggest opening for a Bollywood film in 2025. It settled below Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force, which earned 15.3 crore on its opening day.

Check out the top 10 openings for a Bollywood film in 2025 (India Net Collections).

War 2: 52.5 crore Chhaava: 33.1 crore Sikandar: 30.06 crore Housefull 5 : 24.35 crore Saiyaara: 22 crore Raid 2: 19.71 crore Sky Force: 15.3 crore Baaghi 4: 12 – 14 crore (estimated) Sitaare Zameen Par: 10.7 crore Jaat: 9.62 crore

For the unversed, Baaghi 4 stars Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa along with Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt. The film is helmed by Harsha.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Hridayapoorvam Worldwide Box Office Day 8: Mohanlal Does The Unthinkable, Scores A Hat-Trick Of This Milestone In A Year!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News