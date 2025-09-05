After weeks of anticipation, Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 arrived in theatres today (September 5). It was the first ‘A’ rated film in the franchise, and there was excitement about its content. Initial word-of-mouth is already out, and the masses have given a thumbs-up. Due to this, there’s good momentum among the walk-in audience. Considering such a scenario, the film is ready to cross the 10 crore mark at the Indian box office on day 1.

Other than being the fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise, the Bollywood action thriller also gained attention due to its ‘A’ rating. From the first poster itself, it was clear that the film would bag an adult certification, and the makers were unapologetic about it. In fact, this adult certification helped create some hype. The teaser and trailer glimpsed some brutal and crazy violent scenes.

Baaghi 4 is all set to enter the top 10 adult openers at the Indian box office!

Considering the pre-release buzz and the ongoing momentum, Baaghi 4 is expected to score way beyond 10 crores. With this, it is set to enter the top 10 adult openers of all time at the Indian box office, pushing Emraan Hashmi’s only film out of the list.

Currently, Emraan Hashmi’s Raaz 3 (10.5 crores) holds the 10th position on the list, and if Baaghi 4 enters the list, Raaz 3 will move out of the top 10. Apart from entering the list, the Tiger Shroff starrer will likely surpass Veere Di Wedding (10.7 crores) to grab the 9th spot. The list is topped by Salaar (92 crores), and the recent entrant was Coolie (65 crores).

Take a look at the top 10 adult openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Salaar – 92 crores Coolie – 65 crores Animal – 63.8 crores HIT: The Third Case – 21 crores Satyameva Jayate – 20.52 crores Kabir Singh – 20.21 crores Raayan – 13.7 crores Grand Masti – 12.5 crores Veere Di Wedding – 10.7 crores Raaz 3 – 10.5 crores

More about the film

Baaghi 4 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu in key roles. It is directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, marking his first ‘A’ rated outing.

