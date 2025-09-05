Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, and Sangita Madhavan Nair in key roles, ended its 8-day extended opening week yesterday (September 5). It faced stiff competition from Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, but still maintained its decent pace and concluded the first week on a healthy note. In the meantime, Laletan scored a hat-trick of one important milestone at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 8!

The Mollywood comedy drama was theatrically released on August 28. It opened to mostly favorable reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, it witnessed positive word-of-mouth. It was expected to dominate the number game during the Onam festive season, but Lokah: Chapter 1 came out of the syllabus and grabbed the maximum limelight.

How much did Hridayapoorvam earn at the worldwide box office in 8 days?

Amid a tough competition, Hridayapoorvam ended its opening week at the Indian box office by earning 20 crore net. Including GST, the gross domestic collection is 23.6 crores. Overseas, it earned an estimated 27 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 8-day worldwide box office collection stands at 50.6 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 20 crores

India gross – 23.6 crores

Overseas gross – 27 crores

Worldwide gross – 50.6 crores

Mohanlal scores a hat-trick of the 50 crore milestone!

With Hridayapoorvam hitting the 50 crore mark, Mohanlal has done the unthinkable by scoring a hat-trick of the 50 crore milestone in a year. This is his third film to achieve the feat in 2025 after L2: Empuraan and Thudarum. It’ll be interesting to see if the actor continues the golden streak with his upcoming film.

More about the film

The Mollywood family entertainer is directed by Sathyan Anthikad and produced by Antony Perumbavoor (Aashirvad Cinemas). It was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crores. Considering this cost, the film must earn 30 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone. It has already earned 20 crores in 8 days, and touching the 30 crore mark won’t be a task.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Coolie Box Office Collection Day 22: Records 3rd Best Week 3 For Rajinikanth, Only Behind Jailer & 2.0!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News