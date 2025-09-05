Yesterday (September 4), Rajinikanth’s Coolie wrapped up its third week at the Indian box office. After a solid opening week, the film lost its steam during the second week, and as expected, the third week saw a massive drop. The verdict is already out, and the magnum opus has emerged as a failure, but amid this, there’s something to cheer about, as it has recorded the superstar’s third-best week 3 collection. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 22!

How much did Coolie earn at the Indian box office in 22 days?

The Kollywood action thriller had everything working in its favor, but unfortunately, it couldn’t capitalize on it. It had big credentials involved, but the film failed to deliver appealing content. Due to mixed word-of-mouth, it saw a massive drop of 81.77% during the second week. During the first week, it scored a solid 229.65 crores, followed by just 41.85 crores in the second week.

During the third week, Coolie dropped further and earned just 12.52 crores, as per Sacnilk. If calculated, the film dropped 70.08% from the second week to the third week. Overall, it has earned 284.02 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 335.14 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 229.65 crores

Week 2 – 41.85 crores

Week 3 – 12.52 crores

Total – 284.02 crores

Registers the 3rd best third week for Rajinikanth!

Despite a big drop, Coolie has managed to register the 3rd biggest week 3 for Rajinikanth by earning 12.52 crores. It stands after Jailer (29.75 crores) and 2.0 (21.9 crores).

Take a look at the top 3 week 3 collection of Rajinikanth:

Jailer – 29.75 crores 2.0 – 21.9 crores Coolie – 12.52 crores

How much did the Rajinikanth starrer earn at the worldwide box office?

As mentioned above, the action thriller has earned 335.14 crore gross in India. Overseas, it has earned an estimated 177 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 22-day worldwide box office collection stands at 512.14 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 284.02 crores

India gross – 335.14 crores

Overseas gross – 177 crores

Worldwide gross – 512.14 crores

