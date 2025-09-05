Steven Spielberg’s legendary shark thriller Jaws has returned to the big screen, fifty years after it first terrified audiences in 1975. The re-release has drawn a solid crowd across North America and many parts of the world, proving that half a century later, the film still has a bite at the box office. Even though Jaws has resurfaced in theatres a few times before, this anniversary run is showing strong numbers.

Jaws 50th Anniversary Box Office Numbers Tops The Roses

In its opening weekend, the film collected over $3 million across three days. Friday pulled in $3 million, Saturday added another $2.6 million, and Sunday brought $2.4 million, with the total reaching above $8 million in only three days. After the initial rush, weekday earnings slipped to around $600,000, but with another weekend ahead, industry watchers expect a few more millions to be added to the tally. As of now, Jaws has already crossed $10 million in domestic revenue for its first week, a figure that even newer releases like Benedict Cumberbatch’s satire The Roses have not managed to reach.

Jaws Re-Release Box Office Summary

North America – $11.1 million

International – $1.9 million

Worldwide – $13 million

How Jaws Changed Hollywood Forever

When it first released, Jaws was made on a modest $9 million budget. It stunned Hollywood by raking in $260 million in North America alone, changing the way movies were marketed and setting a new standard for summer blockbusters.

TODAY Jaws is rereleased into theatres to celebrate the 50th anniversary! Remember, see it… before you go into the water! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0czaZ3lH0f — 🚨JAWS🚨 (@jawscast75) August 29, 2025

Its lifetime global earnings now stand at more than $489 million (per Box Office Mojo), with $278.3 million from North America and $210.6 million from international releases, much of it boosted by several theatrical returns.

Jaws in IMAX and 4DX for a New Generation

A key attraction this time is the presentation. Audiences are watching Jaws in IMAX and 4DX, which gives the underwater terror a new dimension. The higher ticket prices for these formats have also helped boost revenue. The immersive sound, motion seats, and expanded visuals have allowed many to experience the movie as though they were seeing it for the first time. For a film that originally played to over 3 million viewers in its NBC television premiere earlier this summer, the appetite clearly has not faded.

Even half a century later, Spielberg’s story of a seaside town haunted by a great white shark remains one of the most enduring thrillers in cinema history. Written by Peter Benchley and Carl Gottlieb and adapted from Benchley’s 1974 novel, Jaws continues to remind the world why it redefined fear at the beach and why its legacy is still untouchable.

