It would be safe to say that Maddock Films is the king of creating anticipation-worthy trailers. Unfortunately, the content of their romantic comedies has not been up to the mark. After Bhool Chuk Maaf, Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s Param Sundari is now dwindling at the box office. The arrival of Baaghi 4 has made the situation more challenging. Scroll below for the day 8 box office update!

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 8

After a good start, Param Sundari slowed down and delivered an underwhelming opening week. According to the official figures, Tushar Jalota’s directorial added only 2.06 crores to the kitty on day 8. It is now facing competition from Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files, but remained decent on the second Friday.

All eyes are now on the growth during the second weekend amid the tough competition. In 8 days, Param Sundari has accumulated 43.73 crores at the Indian box office. Made on a reported budget of 60 crores, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer has recovered 73% of its estimated cost.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office:

Day 1 – 7.37 crores

Day 2 – 10.07 crores

Day 3 – 11.04 crores

Day 4 – 3.32 crores

Day 5 – 4.31 crores

Day 6 – 2.87 crores

Day 7 – 2.69 crores

Day 8 – 2.06 crores

Total: 43.73 crores

Chasing Son Of Sardaar 2 lifetime!

Sidharth Malhotra will soon surpass his Thank God co-star Ajay Devgn at the 2025 box office. Param Sundari is inches away from surpassing the lifetime earnings of Son Of Sardaar 2, which concluded its disappointing run at 47.15 crores in India.

Post that, Maddock Films production will aim for Metro In Dino (56.3 crores).

Param Sundari Box Office Summary Day 8

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 43.52 crores

Budget recovery: 72.53%

India gross: 51.35 crores

