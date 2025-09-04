This week, Netflix witnessed three releases – Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, John Abraham’s Tehran, and Anurag Basu’s multistarrer Metro In Dino. Interestingly, John Abraham’s political drama entered a unique deal and arrived on the platform, after two weeks of streaming on Zee 5, where the film initially arrived and won hearts.

Vijay Deverakonda Leads!

In the opening week, Vijay Deverakonda clearly won the opening battle as he claimed the sixth spot in the list of the globally trending top 10 non-English films on Netflix. Though all these new releases stayed below Maa streaming for two weeks. Kajol’s film garnered 3.7 million views in week 2.

Kingdom VS Tehran VS Metro In Dino OTT Verdict Week 2

Kingdom, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 2.9 million, against 7.4 million viewing hours, taking the sixth spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix for the week of August 25 – August 31, as per data by Netflix. Meanwhile, Tehran opened with 2.2 million views against 4.2 million viewing hours, taking the eighth spot in the list, followed by Metro In Dino, taking the tenth spot with 1.2 million views against 3.2 million viewing hours.

All Miss To Enter The Top 10 Debuts!

All three films failed to claim a spot in the top 10 debut week viewership by Indian films that arrived on Netflix in 2025. The 10th spot is claimed by Vidaamuyarchi, which garnered 3 million views in week 1, and Kingdom missed the spot by only 0.1 million lesser views!

Tehran opened better than its Zee5 debut where the film managed to garner 1.7 million views in its debut week. Meanwhile, Metro In Dino registered one of the lowest debuts of 2025 staying above Azaad’s 1.1 million views and Rifle Club & Thammudu’s 1 million views only!

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

