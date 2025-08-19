Tehran, directed by John Abraham, premiered on Zee5 this past week. In less than five days, it has generated decent views. The film landed in the top five of the weekly chart, beating 3 BHK. John Abraham is back in yet another action-packed film, and it is receiving positive reviews overall. It will climb the chart in the following weeks. Keep scrolling for more.

Directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav, and Sandeep Leyzell, it features an impressive star cast. In addition to John, the spy thriller also features Neeru Bajwa, Manushi Chhillar, Suniel Shetty, and Madhurima Tuli in key roles. The movie is loosely based on the 2012 attacks on Israeli diplomats.

Tehran OTT verdict week 1

John Abraham starrer Tehran premiered on Zee 5 on August 12, and the weekly data is from August 11-17. Therefore, the views generated by the movie are for four days. Based on the data provided by Ormax Media via their Instagram handle, John’s film landed in 4th place on the weekly chart. In its debut week, the spy thriller earned a decent 1.7 million views.

What does this mean for the film?

John’s film missed the top 10 highest debut viewership list by a considerable margin. Kuberaa has the #10 spot in the highest debut viewership of Indian films on OTT, irrespective of whether it is an original or a theatrical to OTT release list, with 2.5 million. It will gain more views in the upcoming weeks, and the target is to enter the top 5 most-viewed OTT original films of 2025, as per Ormax’s half-yearly report.

Must surpass Aap Jaisa Koi to crack the top 5

To crack the top 5 most-viewed OTT original films of the year list, the John Abraham-starrer must cross the 8.8 million viewership of Aap Jaisa Koi. Saif Ali Khan‘s Jewel Thief is #1 on this list, with 13.1 million views.

Check out the top 5 most-viewed OTT original films of 2025 as per Ormax’s half-yearly report.

13.1 Million Jewel Thief (Netflix): Dhoom Dhaam (Netflix): 12.1 Million 10.7 Million Sarzameen (JioHotstar): Nadaaniyan (Netflix): 8.9 Million Aap Jaisa Koi (Netflix): 8.8 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for OTT verdicts!

Must Read: Housefull 5 OTT Verdict (Week 3): Beats Tourist Family To Become The 2nd Most-Viewed Indian Film Of The Year!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News