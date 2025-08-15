Shine Tom Chacko’s latest Malayalam cop drama, Soothravakyam, was released in theaters on July 11, 2025. Upon its theatrical run, the movie received mixed reactions from the audience. But now, almost a month later, the movie is all set to reach a wider audience with its digital debut.

When & Where To Watch Soothravakyam?

The recent reports from OTTplay confirmed that Soothravakyam will be available for streaming on Lionsgate Play, starting from August 21, 2025. The original movie was released in the Malayalam language, but interested viewers can enjoy it in multiple languages, including Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi.

However, it is important to note that the platform has yet to make an official announcement on its social media handles. If the reports come to fruition, then viewers can enjoy the movie in their native language from their home comfort.

The Controversy Around Soothravakyam

Before its release, the movie faced controversy when Vincy Aloshious accused Shine Tom Chacko of inappropriate behaviour and claimed he was under the influence of drugs. The news drew a lot of attention, and many supported Vincy. Closer to the release, both Shine Tom and Vincy spoke to the media together, saying the matter was resolved. Shine Tom also apologised publicly.

Soothravakyam Plot Summary

Talking about the storyline, the film follows Christo Xavier (Shine Tom Chacko), a police officer who also gives free maths tuition to children at the local police station in Palakkad. His unusual way of working annoys school teacher Nimisha (Vincy Aloshious). But when a person goes missing, the two work together to solve the mystery.

Their search takes them to confront the town’s hidden truths. Directed by Eugien Jos Chirammel, the film has been produced under the banner of Cinema Bandi. The cast also includes Deepak Parambol, Binoj Villya, Meenakshi Madhavi, Nazeef, and Divya M. Nair.

Although Soothravakyam received mixed reviews and had a short run in theatres, its mix of drama and thriller may get a better response on OTT.

Soothravakyam Trailer

