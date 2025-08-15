Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 and Rajinikanth’s Coolie entered into a huge clash this Independence Week, and both have emerged as winners at the box office! Both films on the opening day have entered the top 10 ticket sales on the opening day on BMS for an Indian film since August 2023.

Who Leads – Rajinikanth Or HR-Jr NTR?

Amidst this clash, it is Rajinikanth who has won the opening day clash, with slightly higher ticket sales on day 1. However, the three superstars have collectively made an effort to push Chhaava and Devara, out of the top 10 ticket sales on the opening day for an Indian Cinema.

Coolie VS War 2 Day 1 BMS Sales

On the opening day, August 14, Thursday, Coolie registered a ticket sale of 715K on BMS. Meanwhile, War 2, registered a ticket sale of 676K on the opening day 1. Rajinikanth‘s biggie occupied the 8th spot, followed by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Universe at number 9 in the list of the top 10 ticket sales on the opening day for an Indian film!

War 2 Hits 4th Biggest Ticket Sales

War 2 has now pushed Chhaava’s 669K ticket sales on the opening day, out of the top 5 BMS sales as it occupies the fourth spot in the list, settling below Stree 2.

Check out the top 5 Bollywood films and their opening day BMS sales.

Jawan: 1.14 Animal: 890K Stree 2: 729K War 2: 676K Gadar 2: 670K

Coolie Settles For The 2nd Spot

In the list of the top 5 ticket sales for a Kollywood film on BMS, Coolie has settled for the second spot, below Leo, pushing The Greatest Of All Time at number 3, and Indian 2, out of the top 5 list.

Check out the top 5 Kollywood films and their opening day BMS sales.

Leo: 756K Coolie: 715K The GOAT: 584K Amaran: 478K Vettaiyan: 470K

Coolie has definitely won the opening day battle against War 2. However, the Spy Universe biggie is roaring on day 2 already. Meanwhile, check out the top 10 ticket sales for an Indian film on the opening day in the last 2 years on BMS.

Pushpa 2: 1.75 Million Jawan: 1.14 Million Kalki 2898 AD: 1.12 Million Salaar: 925K Animal: 890K Leo: 756K Stree 2: 729K Coolie: 715K War 2: 676K Gadar 2: 670K

