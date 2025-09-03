Maargan, directed by Leo John Paul, has been released on JioHotstar. In its first week of streaming, it has amassed a decent number of views. It landed in the top 3 of the most-watched films of the week on OTT. It will be interesting to see where the film goes from here. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the directorial debut of Leo John Paul and features Vijay Antony and Ajay Dhisan in key roles. Antony produced the movie under his Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner. The movie opened with positive reviews and is now available for free on Jio Hotstar.

Maargan OTT verdict week 1

Maargan accumulated decent views in its first week of streaming on Jio Hotstar. Based on the data provided by Ormax Media via their Instagram handle, Vijay Antony’s movie garnered 2.4 million views in its debut week. The data is from August 25 to August 31. The film has landed in a top spot, the 3rd most-watched movie on OTT. Maargan is #3 in the top 5 most-watched films this week on OTT.

Missed the top 10 highest debut viewership of Indian films on the OTT list by a whisker

The Tamil movie missed the top 10 by a hair. Kuberaa, with 2.5 million views in its debut, earned the 10th spot. Vijay Antony’s film needed more than 2.5 million views to crack the list, but a lot can change in the following weeks.

Here are the highest debut viewerships of Indian films on OTT, regardless of whether they are original or a theatrical to OTT release.

Kesari Chapter 2: 5.7 million (JioHotstar) Sarzameen: 4.5 million (JioHotstar) Tourist Family: 4.4 million (JioHotstar) Bhool Chuk Maaf: 4 million (Prime Video) (Prime Video) Odela 2: 3.8 million (Prime Video) (Prime Video) Veera Dheera Sooran: 3.2 million (Prime Video) Alappuzha Gymkhana: 3.2 million (Sony Liv) L2: Empuraan: 3 million (JioHotstar) Thudarum: 2.9 million (JioHotstar) Kuberaa: 2.5 million (Prime Video)

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

