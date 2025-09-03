Ahsaas Channa and Prit Kamani’s Half CA season 2 was released on Amazon MX Player last month. It garnered impressive views in its debut week and managed to crack the top 10 biggest debuts for non-Netflix web shows of the year. It beat Oops Ab Kya and Loot Kaand, along with a few other web shows, to achieve this feat.

The first season of the series was released in 2023, and after a long wait, the makers have dropped the second season. The drama series has been produced by The Viral Fever, aka TFV. It features Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Anmol Kajani, Prit Kamani, Rohan Joshi, and Aishwarya Ojha in key roles.

Half CA Season 2 OTT Verdict Week 1

According to Ormax Media‘s report published on their Instagram handle, Half CA season 2 landed at the top spot in its debut week. As per the data for the week of August 25-31, the series garnered 3.5 million views in its first week of streaming on MX Player. It has taken the #1 title away from Saare Jahan Se Accha, pushing it to #2.

Seventh most-viewed web series of 2025 in its debut week

Half CA season 2 has landed in the top 10 biggest debuts among 2025 web shows on any platform except for Netflix. The TVF series has beaten Loot Kaand’s 3.4 million debut week viewership to grab the 7th spot. It sits right behind Pataal Lok, which generated 4.2 million views in week 1.

Here are the debut week viewership numbers of the top 10 web series that arrived in 2025 on any platform except for Netflix. Numbers are provided by Ormax’s weekly report.

Aashram S3 Part 2: 9.6 Million | Prime Video Panchayat S4: 8.8 Million | Prime Video Criminal Justice S4: 8.4 Million | Jio Hotstar Special Ops 2: 6.2 Million | Jio Hotstar The Legend Of Hanuman S6: 5.8 Million | Jio Hotstar Pataal Lok: 4.2 Million | Prime Video Half CA Season 2: 3.5 Million | MX Player Loot Kaand: 3.4 Million | Jio Hotstar Oops Ab Kya: 3.1 Million Jio Hotstar Kull: 2.9 Million | Jio Hotstar

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

