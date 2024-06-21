Ahsaas Channa is taking over the OTT world one role at a time. Do you remember the little kid who played Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s son in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna? That’s Ahsaas. Channa’s transition from being a child actor in iconic movies to starring in some of Indian OTT’s biggest shows like Kota Factory, Mismatched, and more is pretty commendable. However, she has created a big niche in OTT and the Internet.

She has steadily carved out a niche in Indian entertainment. Known for her nuanced performances and ability to portray diverse roles with finesse, she has captured the hearts of audiences across various platforms. Here’s a look at five of her standout shows and films, including her pivotal role in Kota Factory’s Season 3.

1. Kota Factory (Season 3)

Ahsaas Channa reprises her role as the determined and resilient Shivangi in the highly anticipated third season of Kota Factory. Her portrayal adds depth and authenticity to the narrative and showcases her ability to portray complex emotions effortlessly.

2. Girls Hostel

In ‘Girls Hostel,’ Ahsaas shines as Richa, a spirited and witty college student navigating the ups and downs of hostel life. Her performance balances comedy and drama, earning praise for its relatability and humor.

3. Hostel Daze

Ahsaas’s role as Akanksha in ‘Hostel Daze’ further highlights her versatility. The series explores the humorous and poignant moments in the lives of engineering students living in a hostel, with Ahsaas delivering a memorable performance as a character dealing with academic pressures and personal growth.

4. Sisters

Ahsaas Channa appears in the YouTube series ‘Sisters,’ which explores the bond and dynamics between siblings. Her role in the series adds another dimension to her diverse acting portfolio, demonstrating her ability to connect with audiences in a different format. Her role in the new Season

5. Half CA

In the Amazon Prime Video series “Half CA,” Ahsaas Channa portrays Archie with depth and charm. Archie is a pivotal character in the series, navigating the complexities of adolescence and school life with a blend of innocence and determination. The new season of Sisters is out now!

She has also starred in Modern Love Mumbai and will next be seen in Netflix’s Mismatched Season 3.

