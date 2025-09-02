Our hopes were high for Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur’s Son Of Sardaar 2. The original 2012 film was a box office success. Vijay Kumar Arora’s sequel could not even cross the 100 crore mark worldwide. Scroll below for the closing collection!

How much did Son Of Sardaar 2 earn in India?

According to estimates, Son Of Sardaar 2 concluded its domestic lifetime at 47.15 crores. It received mixed to negative responses from both critics and audiences. With better options like Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha, cine-goers outright rejected Ajay Devgn’s film.

In 2012, Son Of Sardaar accumulated 105.03 crores at the Indian box office. In comparison, the sequel earned 55% less.

Son Of Sardaar 2 is a box office flop

Son Of Sardaar 2 is mounted on a staggering budget of 130 crores. The makers could only recover 36% of the estimated cost. They have suffered colossal losses of 83 crores. It’s a massive flop!

Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the overseas box office, SOS 2 concluded its lifetime earnings with only 9.75 crore gross. It was a big disappointment compared to Raid 2, which had minted 31 crore gross.

Combined with the domestic collection, the worldwide total of Son Of Sardaar 2 wraps up at 65.38 crores. It is sad to see a film starring superstar Ajay Devgn, coming with a sequel benefit, failing miserably at the box office. But as they say, content is king in today’s time!

Son Of Sardaar 2 Worldwide Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 130 crores

India net: 47.15 crores

Budget Recovery: 36%

India gross: 55.63 crores

Overseas gross: 9.75 crores

Worldwide gross: 65.38 crores

Verdict: Flop

More about Son Of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur‘s film was jointly produced by Devgn Films and Jio Studios. It was released in theatres worldwide on August 1, 2025. The ensemble cast also featured Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Vindu Dara Singh, Sanjay Mishra, and late Mukul Dev.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4: 55% Drop But Only 3.34 Crores Away From Janhvi Kapoor’s 3rd Highest Grosser!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News