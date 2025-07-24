The Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2 was a success at the box office and continued that success when it started streaming on Netflix. It has achieved an interesting feat after being on the OTT platform for four weeks. However, the film has dipped further in the weekly top 10 global list this week. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the sequel to 2018’s Raid, featuring Ajay, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor in key roles. According to reports, the movie was announced in 2020 and released in May this year. Despite the mixed reviews, the sequel was a commercial success at the box office.

Raid 2 OTT verdict week 4

According to the latest data provided by Netflix, Raid 2 has slipped to the 9th rank on its global weekly list for July 14-20 for non-English movies. It was at the #6 spot last week, and the views have also dipped significantly. It earned 1 million views in week 4, and 2.3 million hours of the movie were watched.

The OTT viewership of Raid 2 surges to 13.3 million after three weeks. Take a look at the breakdown below:

Week 1: 5.6 million

Week 2: 4.9 million

Week 3: 1.8 million

Week 4: 1 million

Total: 13.3 million

Becomes the 2nd most-viewed Hindi film of 2025

After its fourth week, Raid 2 has achieved a significant feat. The Ajay Devgn-starrer film has surpassed the 12.4 million viewership of Dhoom Dhaam to become the second most-viewed Hindi film of the year on Netflix.

Check out the top 5 most-viewed Indian films on Netflix in 2025:

1. Jewel Thief: 18.2 million

2. Raid 2: 13.3 million

3. Dhoom Dhaam: 12.4 million

4. Jaat: 9.4 million | Pushpa 2: 9.4 million

5. Deva: 8.7 million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT verdicts!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Chance Confronts A Suspect, Nick’s Plan Backfires, While Jack Takes A Call About Billy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News