Tushar Jalota’s directorial Param Sundari is enjoying good footfalls at the Indian box office. The early reviews remained mixed, but Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer successfully attracted audience during the first weekend. Now, on the first Monday, over 50% drop in collection was witnessed. Scroll below for the official day 4 update!

How much did Param Sundari earn on day 4?

According to the official figures, Param Sundari raked in 3.32 crores on day 4. Compared to the opening day of 7.37 crores, Maddock Films production suffered almost 55% drop. The hold could have been better, given there’s barely any competition. Mahavatar Narsimha, War 2, as well as Saiyaara are earning below one crore.

After four days, the net earnings in India have reached 31.80 crores. Including taxes, the gross total reached 37.52 crores. Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 will join the box office battle starting September 5, 2025. But there’s not much to worry about as Param Sundari is made on a budget of 60 crores, which is achievable. All eyes on the discounted Tuesday now!

Take a look at the day-wise earnings in India below:

Day 1 – 7.37 crores

Day 2 – 10.07 crores

Day 3 – 11.04 crores

Day 4 – 3.32 crores

Total – 31.80 crores

Set to become Janhvi Kapoor’s #3 highest-grosser!

On Sunday, Param Sundari emerged as Janhvi Kapoor’s fourth highest-grossing film of all time. It is now only 3.34 crores away from grabbing the #3 spot by beating Mr & Mrs Mahi. The ultimate test will be whether the romantic comedy can axe the lifetime collection of her debut film, Dhadak. Meanwhile, Devara will remain out of reach.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s top 5 highest-grossing films at the Indian box office:

Devara – 292.71 crores Dhadak – 73.52 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi – 35.14 crores Param Sundari – 28.48 crores Roohi – 25.87 crores

Param Sundari Box Office Summary Day 4

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 31.80 crores

Budget recovery: 53%

India gross: 37.52 crores

