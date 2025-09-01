War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, has entered the final stage of its theatrical run and is heading towards a disappointing total at the worldwide box office. Amid this, it is trying to achieve as many feats as possible. Due to Param Sundari’s release, it has lost a big chunk of screens, but due to the weekend push, it moved ahead a bit. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 18!

The Bollywood action thriller was released amid high expectations but failed to deliver. Due to mixed reviews and word-of-mouth, it was severely impacted. As a result, within two weeks, it lost almost all of its steam, and now, it is heading towards a premature end. During the third weekend, it earned 3.31 crores in India, while overseas, it added just a few lakhs to its total.

How much did War 2 earn at the worldwide box office in 18 days?

Overall, War 2 has earned 241.96 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, with the Hindi version contributing 183.11 crore net. Including GST, it stands at 285.51 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 77 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 18-day worldwide box office collection stands at 362.51 crores.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 241.96 crores

India gross – 285.51 crores

Overseas gross – 77 crores

Worldwide gross – 362.51 crores

Likely to beat Ajay Devgn’s 2nd highest-grossing film

With 362.51 crore gross in the kitty, War 2 aims to surpass Ajay Devgn’s 2nd highest-grossing film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, soon. For those who don’t know, Tanhaji earned 364.81 crore gross globally. It is likely to be the last feat for the film, as the next target of beating Bajirao Mastani (367 crores) seems out of reach.

More about the film

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the biggie was released on August 14, 2025. It also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. It was produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

