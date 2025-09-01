Mahavatar Narsimha continues to attract footfalls, despite several other films running in theatres alongside. Recently, it completed its 5th-week run at the Indian box office. Entering the 6th week, it suffered some dent due to the release of Param Sundari, but again during the weekend, it picked up well. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar‘s 2nd highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of 38 days!

Released amid minimal expectations, the Indian animated film became a juggernaut in no time. Even after spending over a month in theatres, it is minting moolah globally. Even now, it is running in five Indian languages (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam), but the majority of business is driven by the Hindi and Telugu versions.

How much did Mahavatar Narsimha earn at the worldwide box office in 38 days?

As per the latest collection update, Mahavatar Narsimha has earned 242.27 crore net at the Indian box office in 38 days. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total stands at 285.87 crores. Overseas, it has earned 26.31 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 38-day worldwide box office collection stands at 312.18 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 242.27 crores

India gross – 285.87 crores

Overseas gross – 26.31 crores

Worldwide gross – 312.18 crores

Beats Akshay Kumar’s 2nd highest-grosser!

By the 6th Sunday, Mahavatar Narsimha earned 312.18 crores, and with this, it surpassed Golmaal Again (310.67 crores). It also crossed Good Newwz (311.27 crores), which is Akshay Kumar’s 2nd highest-grossing film of all time. In the next few days, it will also cross Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores), which is Akshay’s highest-grossing Bollywood film.

More about the film

The Indian animated epic is directed by Ashwin Kumar. It was theatrically released on July 25. The film was produced by Kleem Productions and was reportedly made on a budget of 15 crores.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

