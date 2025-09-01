Weapons is still riding high at the cinemas, crossing a major milestone overseas. It has also surpassed the international haul of Sinners, the highest-grossing horror movie of the year. After four weekends, Josh Brolin’s film is closing in on the $250 million mark at the worldwide box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The horror original film surpassed Nope’s domestic haul to become the 8th highest-grossing horror movie post-COVID. It is holding great at the box office for a film with that budget. The film has earned an estimated 6.1 times the reported production budget.

Crosses $100 million at the overseas box office

The R-rated movie earned a strong $9.4 million on its fourth weekend at the overseas box office, a decline of 31.4% from last weekend. It has hit the $100 million cume overseas, which is a major box office milestone for Weapons.

Surpasses Sinners at the international box office

Sinners ruled the box office when it was released. It became the highest-grossing horror movie of the year, earning $88 million in its overseas haul. Josh Brolin’s film surpassed the trending horror film overseas and earned $100 million [via Box Office Mojo].

Worldwide collection updates

Weapons regained the #1 spot in the domestic box office, earning $10.2 million on its 4th weekend, despite losing 215 theaters in North America, bringing the total cume to $134.6 million. Allied to the overseas total of $100 million cume, the worldwide collection hits $234.6 million. It is closing in on the $250 million mark worldwide. The horror movie is tracking to earn between $265 million and $295 million in its global run.

Weapons, starring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Toby Huss, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan, was released on August 8.

Bos office summary

North America – $134.6 million

International – $100.0 million

Worldwide – $234.6 million

