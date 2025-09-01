Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie is being slaying worldwide, in addition to in Japan. It has beaten the Studio Ghibli classic Howl’s Moving Castle to become the 4th highest-grossing Japanese anime movie ever at the Korean box office. It has already outgrossed Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’s lifetime in Korea. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The anime movie is based on the Infinity Castle arc of the manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge. It was directed by Haruo Sotozaki and has beaten Hollywood biggies like Titanic at the Japanese box office. Globally, it has surpassed Snow White and other movies.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle – Part 1: Akaza Returns

According to industry tracker Luiz Fernando’s report, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—The Movie: Infinity Castle—Part 1: Akaza Returns collected $8.7 million on its second five-day weekend at the Korean box office. This is only a 33.4% drop from its opening weekend. In 10 days, the anime movie has hit a $24.5 million cume with 3.2 million admissions.

Surpassed Howl’s Moving Castle in Korea to achieve a significant feat

For the unversed, Howl’s Moving Castle collected $17.6 million in its lifetime at the Korean box office and was the 4th highest-grossing Japanese anime movie ever. The Studio Ghibli movie achieved 2.6 million admissions in its lifetime. Infinity Castle surpassed Howl’s Moving Castle’s $17.6 million to become Korea’s 4th highest-grossing Japanese anime film. It has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’s $15.1 million lifetime at the Korean box office in 10 days.

More about the film

Tanjiro Kamado and other members of the Demon Slayer Corps find themselves in an epic battle at Infinity Castle. It crossed the $250 million mark worldwide last week. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will be released in North America on September 12.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

