Steven Spielberg’s Jaws crushed the industry’s projections with its impressive re-release opening weekend collection. It has beaten the re-issue opening weekends of multiple biggies, including the MCU’s Avengers: Endgame. This glorious debut shows why it is considered a classic in the history of cinema. Keep scrolling for the box office deets.

Released in 1975, the Spielberg-helmed movie has a 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. The critics’ consensus stated, “Compelling, well-crafted storytelling and a judicious sense of terror ensure Steven Spielberg’s Jaws has remained a benchmark in the art of delivering modern blockbuster thrills.” It redefined Hollywood and was the highest-grossing film ever at the time of its release and for quite some time.

Jaws’ box office collection on its re-release opening weekend in North America

According to the data provided by Box Office Mojo, the movie collected $8.1 million on its re-issue opening weekend at the North American box office. On Monday, Labor Day, it raked in another $1.7 million domestically, bringing the total cume to $9.8 million. It was made on a budget of $7 million only. The film turned 50 this year, and this re-release only comes in celebration of that. It has been re-released across 3,200 theaters in North America.

4-day extended opening weekend breakdown of the film

Day 1, Friday – $3.12 million

Day 2, Saturday – $2.58 million

Day 3, Sunday – $2.4 million

Day 4, Monday (Labor Day) – $1.7 million

Total – $9.8 million

Jaws’ 3-Day Re-Issue Debut vs. Other Re-Release Openings

Jaws has beaten the three-day re-release opening weekend collections of major Hollywood movies like Titanic [$6.7 million], Avengers: Endgame [$6.1 million], Spider-Man: No Way Home [$5.4 million], and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi [$4.7 million]. It almost beat Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’s 2024 re-issue opening weekend collection of $8.7 million. But it’s remained significantly below Avatar’s 2022 re-release’s $10.5 million debut.

Steven Spielberg’s Jaws debuted at #2 in the domestic box office ranking in its re-issue opening weekend. After this weekend, the domestic total has reached $277.06 million.

Box Office Summary

North America – $277.1 million

International – $210.6 million

Worldwide – $487.7 million

