The Fantastic Four: First Steps has finally become this year’s first MCU movie to cross this major milestone worldwide. Despite a strong start, the film witnessed a harsh decline in its second week only, which continued in the following weeks. Luckily, it is showing improved legs and now this box office milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie dropped out of the domestic top 5 ranking this weekend owing to new arrivals at the North American theaters. It is at the 6th rank this week. The MCU movie by Matt Shakman opened with $117.6 million on its opening weekend. A film that opens with $100 million+ collections generally performs well and earns over $600 million worldwide, but the F4 film ran out of luck after the first week, continuing the MCU’s bad luck.

Crosses $500 million worldwide

Based on Box Office Mojo data, The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $4.8 million on its sixth three-day weekend at the North American box office. The MCU movie lost 405 theaters this week and witnessed a decline of just 20.1% from last weekend, bringing the domestic total to $265.8 million cume after six weeks.

Pedro Pascal’s F4 movie collected a decent $4.4 million on its 6th weekend at the overseas box office. It declined by 29% from its last weekend. The international collection of the movie from over 53 markets is $240.5 million. Adding that to the domestic total, the worldwide collection is $506.32 million. It finally crossed the $500 million milestone worldwide.

Check out the latest breakdown of the film’s worldwide collection

North America – $265.8 million

International – $240.5 million

Worldwide – $506.3 million

Becomes the first MCU movie of the year to cross $500 million

The MCU released three movies this year, and this is the first one to hit $500 million. Captain America: Brave New World was released in February, and it collected $415.1 million in its global run. On the other hand, Thunderbolts* did not even cross the $400 million mark. The Florence Pugh-starrer Marvel movie ended its run with $382.4 million collection worldwide. Marvel Studios gave some of the highest-grossing movies ever, and their films are struggling even to hit $500 million now. This is not a good thing, but it will hopefully improve soon.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was made on a reported budget of $200 million, and thus, it needed $500 million to break even, which has now been achieved. The MCU movie will now earn profits from its run. It is now tracking to earn around $520 million globally. It was released on July 25.

