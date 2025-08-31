The Roses, starring Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch, landed in the cinemas this Friday. It earned a decent number on its opening day, registering one of the biggest for the Searchlight studios. It will eventually register a big debut for the studio since its inception. Keep scrolling for more.

Benedict and Olivia’s film is a remake of the 1989 movie, The War of the Roses. The latest film features Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman, Andy Samberg, and Kate McKinnon in supporting roles. The movie received average ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 65% and said, “Its blend of broad comedy and dark satire makes for an uneasy marriage, although watching Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch trade barbs is a treat onto itself.”

The Roses’ box office collection on day 1 at the North American box office

Based on the latest data by Box Office Mojo, Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman’s The Roses collected $2.4 million on its opening day at the North American box office. The collection includes $800K from the Thursday previews. It received a B+ rating on CinemaScore, a strong rating for adult comedies. The following weeks will explain how well it eventually performs at the box office.

3rd biggest opening day for Searchlight Studios

According to reports, this latest release registered Searchlight’s third-biggest opening day, only under The Menu and A Complete Unknown.

A Complete Unknown – $7.2 million The Menu – $3.6 million The Roses – $2.4 million

Projected opening weekend

According to industry trackers, the movie is expected to earn between $5 million and $7 million on its three-day opening weekend. It will be one of the distributors’ biggest debuts. Since it debuted at third rank in the domestic rankings, the movie shows no signs of moving up to the top five in the opening weekend.

The official synopsis of the film states, “Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy and Theo: successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids.” But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing. As Theo’s career nosedives while Ivy’s own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites. The Roses was released on August 29.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Projection, How Much Will The Horror Movie Make?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News