Benedict Cumberbatch has that classic British charisma. The actor has a profound voice and razor-sharp cheekbones, and he maintains himself like a secret duke. And funnily enough, his family tree isn’t too far off from that!

Nope, he’s not a secret royal or about to inherit a crown. But his family history? It’s filled with enchanting connections, including ties to actual royalty. His ancestors go way back, rubbing shoulders with some of the most influential folks in history. So, who’s Cumberbatch actually related to? And how did his ancestors leave their mark on his family’s tale? Let’s dive into his impressive roots.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Rich Family Ties

The Doctor Strange star’s family history dates back to the 1700s. It starts with his 7th-great-granddad, Abraham Cumberbatch (a wealthy plantation owner in Barbados). He was also recognized for owning a massive estate called St. Nicholas Abbey.

Benedict’s great-great-great-grandfather, Abraham Parry Cumberbatch, kept the family fortune rolling a few generations down. He owned two big estates, Cleland and Lammings, where enslaved people worked. When slavery ended in 1833, the British government compensated former slave owners, and Abraham Parry pocketed £5,388 (a pretty hefty sum back then), helping the family stay rich into the 1800s.

By the time Benedict was born in 1976, the family assets had long vanished. He was raised in a middle-class London home with his actor parents, Timothy Carlton and Wanda Ventham. While the money was gone, the family’s connections were still stable. His great-great-grandfather, Robert William Cumberbatch, was a British consul in Turkey and Russia.

His grandfather, Henry Carlton Cumberbatch, served as a respected submarine officer in both World Wars. The Marvel star might not have inherited wealth, but his family history is awe-inspiring. And the cherry on top? A surprise link to one of England’s most famous kings!

Benedict Cumberbatch Is Also Related To Richard III

Guess what? Benedict Cumberbatch is associated with the 15th-century king, King Richard III, who governed from 1483 to 1485! He is famous for his epic collapse at the Battle of Bosworth. According to The Guardian, Benedict is Richard’s second cousin. The connection goes back to Richard’s mom, Cecily Neville, meaning their family link stretches over 500 years.

But that’s not where it stops—Benedict also has links to other royals like Queen Elizabeth II and Lady Jane Grey. His family tree is tangled with prominent historical names, tying him to the Yorkists and the Tudors.

Benedict’s link to Richard III became even more meaningful in 2015 when he was asked to read a poem at the king’s reburial. Richard’s remains were found under a parking lot in Leicester, and after years of research, he eventually got a proper resting place.

Coincidentally, around that time, Benedict Cumberbatch played Richard III in the BBC series The Hollow Crown, bringing the family story full circle. While many Brits can delineate a tie to Richard III, Benedict’s connection is remarkable.

