A new frontrunner has emerged in the race for the coveted role of James Bond, leaving both fans and industry insiders stunned. Stuart Martin, an actor known for his roles in Miss Scarlett & The Duke and Zack Snyder‘s Rebel Moon, has suddenly become a serious contender for the iconic 007 role, catching many by surprise.

The Search For Daniel Craig’s Successor

While the search for Daniel Craig’s successor has been a long, ongoing process, familiar names like Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have been the main frontrunners until now. Martin’s potential casting would mark a notable shift in the franchise. He would become the first Scotsman to play the legendary spy since Sean Connery’s departure in 1983.

“Stuart is the name that has been discussed in Bond circles by those in the know,” a source claimed per RadarOnline. “He is in serious contention. No-one will confirm this because Eon goes all out to deny and shy away from anything concerning casting, but it would be an amazing milestone to have a Scottish Bond again.”

Insiders also suggested that the focus is less on an actor’s fame and more on finding the perfect fit for the character, leaving the door open for lesser-known talents like Stuart Martin.

James Norton Sparks James Bond Speculation

Meanwhile, another actor, James Norton, has also been sparking speculation. His performance in Playing Nice has led fans to connect him to the role, with one scene catching attention. While everyone else at a gala in the show is dressed in a tuxedo, Norton’s character opts for a plain suit—an interesting choice, given that James Bond actors are typically prohibited from wearing tuxedos in other media during their tenure.

The role of James Bond continues to be one of the most sought-after parts for British actors. It follows in the footsteps of legendary performers like Pierce Brosnan, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and, of course, Sean Connery and Daniel Craig.

