China’s latest nationalistic film, Dead to Rights, is making waves across the country, and it’s not slowing down. After six weekends in theatres, the film has crossed the $400 million mark at the local box office, a number that does not come easily, especially with other major titles, both local and international, competing for attention.

Dead To Rights China Box Office: Strong Weekend Performance Pushes Film Higher

The film, released on July 25, 2025, has shown impressive consistency. According to a report by Luiz Fernando, over the latest three-day weekend, it pulled in another $8.2 million, which is only a 28.1% dip from the weekend before. That’s a solid hold, especially considering the usual sharp drop-offs many films face after the initial few weeks.

This kind of staying power suggests a strong audience connection, with word of mouth and repeat viewings pushing it forward week after week. The critics have responded well, too. With a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and an 8.1 rating on IMDB, it is clear the film has landed both commercially and critically. The movie’s momentum is not accidental. It is fueled by its emotional weight and a powerful retelling of a dark chapter in Chinese history.

In #China’s #BoxOffice, local phenomenon #DeadToRights hits an important milestone, crossing the $400M mark locally!

Received with Spectacular WOM, the nationalist war drama crushed on 6th 3-day weekend grossing $8.2M, just a -28.1% drop from last weekend despite fierce, crowded… pic.twitter.com/ckuo7a3q30 — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) August 31, 2025

Dead To Rights Is Based On The Nanking Massacre

The story, set during the Nanking Massacre, follows a man named A Chang. He works as a postman but takes on the identity of a photo developer for the Japanese army after their invasion of China. The photo studio where he works soon becomes a shelter for civilians and soldiers.

While the Japanese military continues its brutal campaign, A Chang works quietly to smuggle out refugees and capture proof of what is happening inside the city. The cast features Liu Haoran, Wang Chuanjun, Gao Ye, Daichi Harashima, Wang Xiao, and Yang Enyou, per Deadline.

Dead To Rights North American Release Adds Global Reach

Dead to Rights expanded to North American screens on August 15, 2025. With its current pace and support, it may continue adding to its numbers in the coming weeks. The film’s mix of history, survival, and national pride is connecting strongly with audiences, and that connection is now clearly reflected in its box office strength.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Freakier Friday Worldwide Box Office: On Track To Outgross Robert Pattinson’s Mickey 17 & Ana De Armas’ Ballerina

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News