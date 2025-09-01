Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, and Sangita Madhavan Nair in key roles, faced the heat from Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra during its 4-day extended opening weekend. After starting the journey on a decent note, the film didn’t really grow over the weekend and settled for a total lower than expected at the Indian box office. Still, it registered the 4th biggest opening weekend for Mohanlal in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed day 4 report!

Released on August 28, the Mollywood comedy drama clashed with Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra. It received mostly favorable reviews and word-of-mouth, but the film was sidelined due to Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra’s strong buzz and critical acclaim. It had the potential to grow well over the weekend, but it didn’t happen.

How much did Hridayapoorvam earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

Hridayapoorvam opened at 3.25 crores, but dropped on day 2, earning 2.5 crores. On day 3, it witnessed some growth and earned 3 crores. On day 4, it again displayed some growth and scored 3.57 crores, as per Sacnilk. Overall, it earned 12.32 crore net at the Indian box office during its 4-day extended opening weekend. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 14.53 crore gross. The total is decent but underwhelming considering the expectations.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 3.25 crores

Day 2 – 2.5 crores

Day 3 – 3 crores

Day 4 – 3.57 crores

Total – 12.32 crores

Registers Mohanlal’s 4th biggest opening weekend post-COVID

With 12.32 crores, Hridayapoorvam clocked the 4th biggest opening weekend for Mohanlal post-COVID, overtaking Neru (11.45 crores). It stayed below Marakkar (16.04 crores).

Top 5 opening weekends of Mohanlal post-COVID:

L2: Empuraan – 59 crores Thudarum – 24.35 crores Marakkar – 16.04 crores Hridayapoorvam – 12.32 crores Neru – 11.45 crores

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, the comedy drama was mounted on a budget of 30 crores. Against this, it has earned 12.32 crores so far, thus recovering 41.06% of its budget. To enter the safe zone, it must earn 30 crore net at the Indian box office, and to achieve the target, a good hold on day 5 is crucial. Ideally, it should not drop by more than 50% compared to the opening day. Let’s see how it fares on the first Monday.

