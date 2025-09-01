Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the titular role, performed brilliantly during its 4-day opening weekend. Despite facing a strong competitor like Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam, it managed to pull off a solid total at the Indian box office. It will soon recover its entire budget and enter the safe zone. In the meantime, it has emerged as Mollywood’s 6th highest-grossing film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed day 4 collection report!

How much did Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra earn at the Indian box office in 4 days?

Released on August 28, the Malayalam superhero film opened to highly positive reviews from critics and even among the ticket-buying audience, word-of-mouth has been favorable. As a result, after a start of 2.7 crores, it picked up really well over the weekend. On day 2, it scored 4 crores, which jumped to 7.6 crores on day 3, as per Sacnilk. On day 4, it picked up again and scored 10.1 crores.

Overall, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra earned an impressive 24.4 crore net at the Indian box office in 4 days. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 28.79 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 2.7 crores

Day 2 – 4 crores

Day 3 – 7.6 crores

Day 4 – 10.1 crores

Total – 24.4 crores

Becomes Mollywood’s 6th highest-grosser of 2025

With 24.4 crores coming in just 4 days, Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra has become the 6th highest-grossing film of Mollywood in 2025. Today or by tomorrow, it will comfortably surpass Rekhachithram (27 crores) to enter the top 5 grossers.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top grossers of 2025:

Thudarum – 122 crores L2: Empuraan – 106.64 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana – 44.27 crores Officer on Duty – 31.6 crores Rekhachithram – 27 crores Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra – 24.4 crores

Budget and recovery

Reportedly, the Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer was made on a budget of 30 crores. Against this, it has already earned 24.4 crore net, thus recovering 81.33% of its budget. In the next 2-3 days, it will fully recover the budget and enter the safe zone at the Indian box office. Thereafter, the journey towards the hit verdict will begin.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 3: Becomes Janhvi Kapoor’s 4th Highest-Grosser, Enters Sidharth Malhotra’s Top 5 Weekends

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News