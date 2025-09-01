Liam Neeson, known for his intense action roles in films like the Taken series, Non-Stop, Run All Night, The Commuter, and Absolution, took a bold turn into comedy with The Naked Gun, a legacy sequel to the beloved trilogy. The risk has paid off, earning both critical acclaim and encouraging box office results. The film now stands as the franchise’s highest-grossing entry and has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo: Last Blood (2019), Will Smith’s boxing drama Ali (2001), Keanu Reeves’ action hit John Wick (2014), and Danny Boyle’s cult zombie horror 28 Days Later (2002).

With a current global total of $95.7 million, The Naked Gun is on track to surpass the coveted $100 million mark worldwide. In North America, the film has already crossed the $50 million milestone a month after its theatrical release. Here’s the box office breakdown, according to Box Office Mojo:

The Naked Gun – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $51.3 million

International: $44.4 million

Worldwide: $95.7 million

Despite being a departure from his recent action roles, The Naked Gun has already hit an impressive box office milestone for Liam Neeson. With a domestic total of $51.3 million, it marks his first film in over five years to cross the $50 million mark. The last time the Schindler’s List actor achieved this feat was with 2019’s Men in Black: International.

Can The Naked Gun Reach Break-Even?

A few weeks ago, it was unclear whether The Naked Gun could cross the break-even point and turn a profit at the box office. Thanks to strong word-of-mouth and steady momentum, the film now appears on track to hit this milestone. Produced on a reported budget of $42 million, it needs roughly $105 million worldwide to break even, based on the standard 2.5x multiplier rule. Currently, it is less than $10 million away from reaching that target. How much profit it will generate beyond this point remains to be seen.

What’s The Naked Gun All About

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, the film stars Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen’s iconic character. Now leading the Police Squad, Drebin Jr. finds himself on a mission to save the world. He’s approached by Beth Davenport (played by Pamela Anderson), whose tech-engineer brother mysteriously died in an electric vehicle crash. Determined to uncover the truth, Drebin Jr. dives into the case, leading to a series of chaotic and hilarious events.

The Naked Gun Trailer

