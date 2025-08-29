After nearly a month in theaters, Liam Neeson’s action-comedy The Naked Gun has grossed $89.1 million worldwide. This makes the latest Naked Gun movie the highest-grossing installment in the franchise. Recently, it also surpassed the worldwide totals of several 2025 titles, including Jason Statham action-thriller A Working Man, the star-studded rom-com Materialists, and the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel.

With a reported $42 million budget, The Naked Gun would need to hit roughly $105 million globally to break even. While turning a profit at the box office looks difficult at this stage, the film is nevertheless on the verge of outgrossing a Final Destination entry. We’re talking about the 2003 entry, Final Destination 2, and here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office.

The Naked Gun vs. Final Destination 2 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the box office breakdown of both films, as per Box Office Mojo.

The Naked Gun – Box Office Summary

North America: $48.7 million

International: $40.4 million

Worldwide: $89.1 million

Final Destination 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $46.9 million

International: $44 million

Worldwide: $90.9 million

As it stands, The Naked Gun trails Final Destination 2 by just $1.8 million at the worldwide box office. With its steady momentum, the Liam Neeson-led action-comedy is poised to close this gap in the coming days.

How The Naked Gun Compares To The Final Destination Franchise

Here’s how all six Final Destination films have performed worldwide at the box office.

Final Destination (2000): $112.9 million

Final Destination 2 (2003): $90.9 million

Final Destination 3 (2006): $118.9 million

The Final Destination (2009): $186.2 million

Final Destination 5 (2011): $157.9 million

Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025): $287.2 million

As the figures show, The Naked Gun currently trails every Final Destination entry. While it is on track to surpass the second installment, overtaking the lifetime earnings of the other five films seems out of reach, given its present worldwide gross and box office momentum.

What Is The Naked Gun About?

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, the film stars Liam Neeson as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., the son of Leslie Nielsen’s iconic character. Now leading the Police Squad, Drebin Jr. finds himself on a mission to save the world. He’s approached by Beth Davenport (played by Pamela Anderson), whose tech-engineer brother mysteriously died in an electric vehicle crash. Determined to uncover the truth, Drebin Jr. dives into the case, leading to a series of chaotic and hilarious events.

The Naked Gun Trailer

