Oscar-nominated actor Liam Neeson is still fresh from his critically acclaimed performance in the action-comedy film The Naked Gun, a legacy sequel to the iconic Naked Gun trilogy. Before starring in a string of action films following the 2008 blockbuster Taken, he played a key role in Christopher Nolan’s superhero venture Batman Begins (2005).

But not many know that years earlier, Liam Neeson also headlined a superhero film, titled Darkman, directed by Sam Raimi, the filmmaker behind Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy. The 1990 release earned an impressive Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score. Read on to find out what the film is all about and where you can watch it online.

Darkman (1990)

Darkman – Story & Lead Cast

Directed by Sam Raimi, the film follows brilliant scientist, Dr. Peyton Westlake (Liam Neeson), who is brutally disfigured and left for dead when a ruthless crime boss attacks his laboratory. After an experimental procedure, he gains superhuman strength and adopts the persona of the titular superhero, Darkman.

Using his newfound abilities, he seeks revenge on those who destroyed his life while also fighting crime as a vigilante. It also features Frances McDormand, Colin Friels, and Larry Drake in key supporting roles.

Darkman – Rotten Tomatoes Score & IMDb Rating

The movie holds an 85% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score (Source: RT). The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Gruesome and deliciously broad, Sam Raimi’s Darkman bears the haunted soulfulness of gothic tragedy while packing the stylistic verve of onomatopoeia springing off a comic strip page.” Moreover, it has an IMDb rating of 6.4/10 (Source: IMDb).

Darkman vs. Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy – Rotten Tomatoes Scores Compared

Here’s how the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man trilogy stacks up against Liam Neeson’s Darkman:

Spider-Man (2002) – 90% (Source: RT) Spider-Man 2 (2004) – 93% (Source: RT) Spider-Man 3 (2007) – 63% (Source: RT)

As you can see, Darkman outperforms the third Spider-Man installment but falls short of the first two entries regarding critics’ scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where to Watch Darkman

In India, Darkman is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video for ₹99. Viewers in the U.S. can rent it on Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango, and other digital platforms.

Darkman Trailer (via RT)

