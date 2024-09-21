Christopher Nona’s Batman films and Matt Reeves’ The Batman depict disparate takes on one of the most corrupt cities in the fictional world, Gotham. However, fans can’t help but compare the two filmmakers take on the tormented caped crusader. In honor of Batman Day, observed on the third Saturday of September, let’s revisit the box office performance of Nolan’s and Reeves’ first Batman films.

One Of the oldest superheroes without any superpowers made his big screen debut in the late 1960s in a film called Batman: The Movie. Adam West was the first actor to portray the caped crusader on the big screen. The film did nothing to elevate the caped crusader’s status among enthusiasts. Tim Burton’s take on Batman redefined the character and evoked a strong response from the audience who resonated with the caped crusader’s righteous take on justice. Burton’s first film made over $400 million worldwide (without adjusting for inflation).

The film’s success spawned several sequels, but none were as successful as the 1988 film. After a decade, Christopher Nolan stepped in to reboot the franchise, which achieved unprecedented success under his direction. Nolan gave Batman some serious street cred lacking in previous films that skewed toward comical depictions of villains.

Christopher Nolan forayed into the superhero world with the 2005 film Batman Begins, starring Christian Bale as the caped crusader. The film’s success spawned two sequels that, to this day, remain the highest-grossing Batman films. After Nolan departed the franchise, Matt Reeves stepped in with 2022’s The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson.

Christopher Nolan Vs Matt Reeves’ Batman debut at the box office

While some fans assert Nolan’s Batman trilogy is superior to any other films in the franchise, others contend Matt Reeves put up a good fight with his take. Despite Nolan’s film’s touting a more loyal fanbase, Batman Begins grossed 50% less than Reeves’ 2022 reboot.

Christopher Nolan’s very first Batman film earned over $357.7 million in 2005. Meanwhile, Reeves’ reboot grossed over $764 million in 2022. Even when adjusted for inflation, Nolan’s Batman Begins comes $200 million short of beating Reeves’ Batman reboot.

At Least in box office earnings, we know Matt Reeves’ Batman reboot is more successful than Nolan’s. However, it remains to be seen how Reeves’ upcoming sequel will perform at the box office. Nolan’s sequel, The Dark Knight, grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

