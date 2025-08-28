The Naked Gun, starring Liam Neeson, is now the highest-grossing film in the franchise, and it has achieved this in less than a month. The film had one major advantage in achieving this milestone, and it is on track to set a new benchmark as it closes in on the $100 million milestone worldwide. Keep scrolling for more.

It is a reboot or legacy sequel to Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult starring Leslie Nielsen. This is the fourth film in the franchise. Liam plays the son of Lt Frank Drebin with Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, and Danny Huston in supporting roles. It is edging closer to the break-even target, and it was made on an estimated budget of $42 million.

How much has the film earned so far worldwide after 26 days?

The Naked Gun, starring Liam Neeson in the lead role, collected a decent $490K on its 26th day, Tuesday/Discount Day. Based on the latest data by Box Office Mojo, the action comedy has reached $48.4 million at the domestic box office and $40.36 million overseas. Allied to the domestic cume, the worldwide collection reached $88.76 million. It is on track to cross the $100 million global milestone soon.

Here’s the latest worldwide collection breakdown of the film.

North America – $48.4 million

International – $40.4 million

Worldwide – $88.8 million

Emerged as the highest-grossing installment in the franchise!

Previously, we reported that Liam Neeson’s film was less than a million away from beating The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear’s $86.9 million global haul and becoming the highest-grossing film in the franchise. On day 26 of its run, with the help of a $490K day 26 cume, Liam’s 2025 film emerged as the highest-grossing installment in the franchise.

Check out the worldwide collections of the Naked Gun movies.

The Naked Gun – $88.8 million The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear – $86.9 million The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! – $78.7 million Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult – $51.1 million

Overseas release played a significant role in its success.

Unlike the other movies in this franchise, Liam Neeson‘s installment is also running in the overseas markets. Therefore, the international collection significantly contributes to the film’s box office collection. It has thus become the biggest hit in the franchise. Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson‘s film was released on August 1.

