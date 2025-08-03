Over the years, Keanu Reeves has not only showcased his impressive action skills but also captivated his audience with his chiseled and charming looks. According to The Richest, he has been in movies that collectively grossed around $7 billion worldwide, making him a bankable actor in Hollywood. He is trusted with prestigious projects as the directors know that he will not only do a great job but also be able to mint money at the box office.

After doing theatre and commercials, Reeves finally entered the world of films and television with Hangin’ In in 1984. However, his first appearance in a motion picture was in Youngblood, for which he earned $3K. After a few of his projects, he finally received his first million-dollar paycheck for his performance in Speed, also reported by The Richest. He earned $1.2 million for leading the action blockbuster, which grossed over $350 million at the worldwide box office, as per Box Office Mojo. But do you know which action franchise between The Matrix and John Wick’s paycheck boosted his financial status?

How Much Did Keanu Reeves Earn From The Matrix Franchise?

The Matrix put Keanu Reeves on a bigger map and made him the star he is now. He went through many physical injuries while becoming Neo, the franchise’s lead character. Made with a budget of $63 million, the movie grossed over $467 million, per Box Office Mojo. Reeves reportedly got $10 million as his base salary on the first installment, along with 10% of the back-end profits. Although the exact figures are not available, it can be estimated that he earned almost $35 million from the first film, as per ScreenRant.

However, for The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, Reeves made $15 million each, along with $120 million in bonuses for both films. He also got a 15% back-end profit deal from The Matrix Revolutions. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor has earned approximately $200 million from the first three Matrix films, including his base salary and profits, as the franchise has grossed more than $1.6 billion in total.

After the trilogy, Reeves returned as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, which was a box office flop. Despite the tragic financial earnings, the actor took home $12-14 million from the film (less than the previous two movies), per ScreenRant.

How Much Did Keanu Reeves Earn From The John Wick Franchise?

After The Matrix, Reeves took up another franchise, John Wick, and made it one of Hollywood’s most successful action franchises. It also consists of four movies where he plays the titular lead. As per ScreenRant, the actor earned roughly $22 million from the whole franchise. While he received a modest salary between $2-2.5 million from the first three movies, Reeves’ salary reportedly hiked to $15 million for John Wick: Chapter 4.

However, these are his base salaries, and he might have negotiated a considerable percentage of these films’ back-end profit, as they have minted quite a lot of money at the box office. He further reprised his role as John Wick in Ballerina. Although we don’t know how much he earned from that film, it can be expected to be in the same line as his previous salaries.

If we compare, then Keanu Reeves has gotten his highest salary from The Matrix franchise rather than John Wick, and very rightly so.

