Mohanlal’s latest release, Hridayapoorvam, has opened to a wave of mixed reactions. While some viewers are enjoying the emotional ride and light comedy, others feel the film did not live up to the hype. The talk on X shows just how divided the audience is after the first show.

Hridayapoorvam X Review: What Are Netizens Saying About Mohanlal’s Film?

A section of the audience seems to be enjoying the film’s light moments and emotional connection. One moviegoer shared, “I feel so relaxed and happy watching #Hridayapoorvam. What a fun movie so far!!.”

I feel so relaxed and happy watching #Hridayapoorvam. What a fun movie so far!! — Bigfoot-researcher (@Stonebury44) August 28, 2025

Another user pointed out that the first half worked really well and added that if the second half maintained the same pace, then the film could easily become the Onam winner.

#Hridayapoorvam First Half ❤️ 👌 If Second Half Goes Well then We have Onam Winner | Mohanlal + Sangeeth Combo 😂| #Mohanlal #Lokah — Vibin Thomas (@VibinThomas58) August 28, 2025

Another fan sounded hopeful after the interval and tweeted, “Second half jst neet ayal mathi. We have a blockbuster on card (fingers crossed emoji) God Please be good #Hridayapoorvam #Mohanlal.”

Second half jst neet ayal mathi

We have a blockbuster on card🤞🤞 God Please be good 🤲🤲#Hridayapoorvam #Mohanlal https://t.co/OLFrJHknBM — Ragnar Lothbrok (@_RagnerLothbrok) August 28, 2025

But the film also faced sharp criticism. One user posted, “Just finished #Hridayapoorvam Worst film of recent times…. I am a Mohanlal fan… But fact is fact. Rating – 0.5/5.”

Just finished #Hridayapoorvam 🥹

Worst film of recent times…. I am a mohanlal fan… But fact is fact😒 Rating – 0.5 /5 🙏🏻 https://t.co/oVo0S9wpBC pic.twitter.com/ekk3GmX0S1 — Afnal DQ👑 (@Anveer44) August 28, 2025

Another harsh tweet read, “#Hridayapoorvam Ultra Pro Cringe fest. How Mohanlal do this type of sh*t in peak tym.”

#Hridayapoorvam

Ultra Pro Cringe fest😂

How mohanalal do this type of shit in peak tym💔😭 — Shinaz Nadim (@Shinu_tx) August 28, 2025

At the same time, there were also balanced voices. A user praised the overall craft and wrote, “#Hridayapoorvam Review: 3.75 (stars) well-written, not dramatic, not draggy, not extravagant, that’s how you should make a drama. The acting, the pacing, the background scores, the cinematography — is just so on point. Strongly Recommend.”

#Hridayapoorvam Review: 3.75 ⭐ well-written, not dramatic, not draggy, not extravagant, that’s how you should make a drama. the acting, the pacing, the background scores, the cinematography — is just so on point. Strongly Recommend ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/mdnoUSTfys — Kavya Awasthi (@Kavya1140) August 28, 2025

Check out more netizens’ reactions below:

Good first half +Decent second half…. 👌👌 Overall satisfied.. 👍 Very simple feel good movie.. ❤️#Hridayapoorvam pic.twitter.com/Ub1Eq6eqYw — Wayne (@HariWayne1998) August 28, 2025

#Hridayapoorvam A Feel Good Family Movie 👍👌 Sure Shot Family Choice on Onam !! #Mohanlal Hat trick Blockbusters 😍😍 — Vibin Thomas (@VibinThomas58) August 28, 2025

#Hridayapoorvam A feel-good movie with an uneventful tale. As usual, Mohanlal is effortless and has nice combo with Sangeeth Pratap with light humour…One-time watchable 2.7/5 — K R Rejeesh (@rejeeshkr) August 28, 2025

#Hridayapoorvam mildly drifts from the classic Sathyan Anthikad formula, adapting to the changing times, while retaining his trademark warmth and humour. Despite the film’s uneven pacing and hints of boomer energy, L carries the film with incredible ease.#Mohanlal's 2025 ♥️🏆♥️ pic.twitter.com/oopHktr2un — konakona (@kanakonasoman) August 28, 2025

Hridayapoorvam X Review: Overall Verdict

With such different reactions, Hridayapoorvam has become one of the most discussed films online. Some believe it has the ingredients of a festival winner, while others think it completely misses the mark. The film’s success now depends on how it connects with viewers and how word of mouth shapes up in the coming days.

