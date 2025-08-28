Here’s How Netizens Are Reacting To Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam!
What Are Netizens Saying About Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam? ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Mohanlal’s latest release, Hridayapoorvam, has opened to a wave of mixed reactions. While some viewers are enjoying the emotional ride and light comedy, others feel the film did not live up to the hype. The talk on X shows just how divided the audience is after the first show.

Hridayapoorvam X Review: What Are Netizens Saying About Mohanlal’s Film?

A section of the audience seems to be enjoying the film’s light moments and emotional connection. One moviegoer shared, “I feel so relaxed and happy watching #Hridayapoorvam. What a fun movie so far!!.”

Another user pointed out that the first half worked really well and added that if the second half maintained the same pace, then the film could easily become the Onam winner.

Another fan sounded hopeful after the interval and tweeted, “Second half jst neet ayal mathi. We have a blockbuster on card (fingers crossed emoji) God Please be good #Hridayapoorvam #Mohanlal.”

But the film also faced sharp criticism. One user posted, “Just finished #Hridayapoorvam Worst film of recent times…. I am a Mohanlal fan… But fact is fact. Rating – 0.5/5.”

Another harsh tweet read, “#Hridayapoorvam Ultra Pro Cringe fest. How Mohanlal do this type of sh*t in peak tym.”

At the same time, there were also balanced voices. A user praised the overall craft and wrote, “#Hridayapoorvam Review: 3.75 (stars) well-written, not dramatic, not draggy, not extravagant, that’s how you should make a drama. The acting, the pacing, the background scores, the cinematography — is just so on point. Strongly Recommend.”

Check out more netizens’ reactions below:

Hridayapoorvam X Review: Overall Verdict

With such different reactions, Hridayapoorvam has become one of the most discussed films online. Some believe it has the ingredients of a festival winner, while others think it completely misses the mark. The film’s success now depends on how it connects with viewers and how word of mouth shapes up in the coming days.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Verdict: Pawan Kalyan Pushes Not One But Two Mohanlal Films To Enter Top 10 Debuts Of 2025!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out