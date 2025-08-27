Hridayapoorvam, starring Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, and Sangita Madhavan Nair in key roles, is all set for a theatrical release tomorrow (August 28). Since Laletan is coming fresh from the huge success of Thudarum, expectations are high for his next. Amid this, his upcoming biggie is heading for a decent start at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 prediction report!

Decent promotional assets and Mohanlal’s presence help the film

The Mollywood family drama has been enjoying decent buzz in the pre-release phase. The recently released trailer gave an impression of a feel-good film, thus grabbing the attention of the family audience. Also, the film has benefited from the halo effect of Mohanlal’s back-to-back money spinners: L2: Empuraan and Thudarum.

Hridayapoorvam is a family drama, so it’s not a front-loaded affair, and a lot depends on how its content turns out. Still, due to Mohanlal’s presence, it has managed to fetch decent pre-sales of 1.3 crore+ gross (as of 8 pm IST) so far for the opening day. Although it is clashing with Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, it will still enjoy its own share of audiences.

Day 1 box office prediction of Hridayapoorvam

Along with the abovementioned factors, Hridayapoorvam will get an additional boost due to the Onam holidays in Kerala. Overall, the film is heading for a day 1 collection of 4-5 crore net at the Indian box office, a decent start considering it’s a family drama. The actual collection might slightly differ from the predicted collection depending on initial word-of-mouth.

With an expected start of 4-5 crore net, the Mollywood biggie is all set to register Mohanlal’s 5th biggest opening in the post-COVID era, surpassing Aaraattu (3.62 crores).

Take a look at Mohanlal’s top 5 openers post-COVID:

L2: Empuraan – 21 crores Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian Sea – 6.37 crores Malaikottai Vaaliban – 5.65 crores Thudarum – 5.25 crores Aaraattu – 3.62 crores

