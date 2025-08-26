Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles, is in the final stage of its theatrical run, but it is still managing to surpass some really big Bollywood grossers. During the sixth weekend, it witnessed a decent surge at the worldwide box office, which helped it cross the 560 crore mark. In the meantime, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat. Keep reading for a detailed report of day 39!

How much did Saiyaara earn at the worldwide box office in 39 days?

The Bollywood romantic musical drama is running on a limited number of shows, but it still made decent earnings during the last weekend. In India, between day 36 and day 38, the film earned 2.05 crores. On the sixth Monday, day 39, it added another 25 lakh. Overall, it has earned a huge 335.8 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic total is 396.24 crores.

Overseas, Saiyaara has emerged as a blockbuster with a collection of around 165 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 39-day worldwide box office collection stands at a mind-blowing 561.24 crore gross.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 335.8 crores

India gross – 396.24 crores

Overseas gross – 165 crores

Worldwide gross – 561.24 crores

Saiyaara overtakes Padmaavat!

With 561.24 crores, Saiyaara has surpassed Padmaavat (560 crore gross), the highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. It’s a huge feat for a film with debutants, and in the next few days, it will cross the lifetime collection of Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai (562.12 crore gross).

More about the film

The musical romantic drama was helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Akshaye Widhani under the banner of Yash Raj Films. It was theatrically released on July 18, 2025, and reportedly made on a moderate budget of 45 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

