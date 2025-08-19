Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara has turned out to be a huge success story and a thesis for filmmakers to study. Released amid decent expectations, the film pulled off historic numbers and emerged as the highest-grossing Indian romantic film within a span of a few days. Currently, it is on the verge of ending its theatrical run, but amid this, it has achieved a significant feat at the North American box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Saiyaara is a blockbuster in the overseas market!

The musical romantic drama opened to mixed reviews, but the picture was totally different among audiences. It was loved by the young audience. Its blockbuster run in India helped it gain traction in the overseas market, too, where it started on a fair note. With each passing day, it gained momentum and, within weeks, crossed the 150 crore mark internationally.

Saiyaara creates history at the North American box office

Among all important international territories, North America (USA and Canada) has been a key contributor. Saiyaara went from strength to strength in this territory and posted a solid total. In the region, it has already emerged as a massive success, and as per the latest update, it has touched the $6 million mark at the box office. In Indian rupees, it has earned 52.17 crores.

With such a terrific run, Saiyaara has emerged as the first Indian romantic film to touch the $6 million milestone at the North American box office. However, since the pace has slowed, it won’t be able to make significant earnings from hereon. Nonetheless, it has smashed historic numbers in the romance genre.

Indian box office verdict of the film

The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer was made on a controlled budget of 45 crores. Against this cost, it has fetched unbelievable numbers. As per the latest update, it has amassed 332.37 crore net at the Indian box office in 32 days. Its ROI (return on investment) stands at 287.37 crores, which equals a staggering 638.6% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super-duper hit verdict.

